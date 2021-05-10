Byllesby Draw Up Begins

Dakota County has reported County staff will refill the Lake Byllesby reservoir to its summer elevation beginning Saturday, May 15. According to a County press release, refilling the reservoir is done by raising 41 trip gates located at the top of Lake Byllesby Dam. Up to 20 percent of the water flowing from the Cannon River into the reservoir is captured to fill the pool. The remaining 80 percent of inflow is released downstream through the turbines in the power station, and crest gates. To ensure adequate flow downstream, the reservoir cannot be refilled if the flow of the river, as measured in Welch, drops below 50 percent of the normal water-flow levels. Refilling is expected to be complete by Memorial Day weekend. Access weather data at the Byllesby Dam and lake level information generated from river gauges at ByllesbyDam.org. For information about the refill process, call Dakota County Environmental Resources at 952-891-7000.