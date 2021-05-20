HHS Graduate Speakers Announced

KDWA sends congratulations to Hastings High School Seniors Veronica Radke, Karl Warner and Grace McGinnis who will be student speakers at the 151st Commencement of Hastings High School, the Class of 2021. Veronica will give the Welcome Speech, Karl will give the first Commencement Address and Grace will give the second Commencement Address. The 2021 Commencement of the 151st Graduating Class of Hastings High School will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Todd Field and is open to the public for attendance (no tickets are required). The rain dates are 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.