HMS Learning Model Change

The Hastings Middle School has announced that a learning model change will go into effect on Monday. According to the school, Cohort 1 will attend in person classes on Monday and Tuesday, May 10 and 11, Cohort 2 will attend in-person classes on Wednesday and Thursday, May 12 and 13, with no school on Friday May 14th, as planned. For the following two weeks, cohorts return to the Cohort 1 on Mon/Tue, a Wednesday Flex day, and Cohort 2, Thurs/Fri schedule. For questions, contact the school, at 651-480-7060.