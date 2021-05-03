HPD CEO Position Working Well

The Hastings Police Department reports that Community Engagement Officer, Whitney Rinowski, continues to engage the community on a number of fronts. According to the City Newsletter, over the past couple weeks, Office Rinowski has done introductory presentations to the Industrial Park Businesses, Hastings Family Services, the Downtown Business Association, and Guardian Angels. In addition, she continues to work with partners to increase awareness regarding homelessness and mental health, as well as addressing Code Enforcement problems with city staff. HPD states that the Community Engagement Officer position has paid for itself in a very short time, bringing tremendous value to the Department and the community.