Playoffs Closing In, Chorlton Honored

The Hastings Raiders Boys Lacrosse Team is playing some of their best lacrosse of the 2021 Season, at the right time, as they prepare for the upcoming Sectional Playoffs, and hopefully a home game to open the postseason! Head Coach Brady Wasvick of the Raiders joined KDWA Sports on Wednesday, to look back at the last handful of games, including their 14-4 win over TriMAC, where Freshman Luke Chorlton is up for “Performer of the Week” at the MNLaxHub website! We also look ahead to Thursday’s regular season finale, at home, against Henry Sibley. (Photo Courtesy of Sarah Wasvick)