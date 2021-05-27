Prescott K9 Foundation Nears Fundraising Goal

The Prescott K9 Foundation recently reported that they have received many donations over the last two months! According to a post on social media, in spite of rising prices, the organization is $7,000 away from the $90,000 Goal. Organizers thank the public for all the donations, and ask residents to consider donating to the gofundme.com, at PrescottFoundation.com, or mail to Prescott Foundation PO Box 392 Prescott, WI 54021. Links to the GoFundMe and the K9 Foundation website are provided on the News page of KDWA.com.