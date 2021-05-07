PSD Receives Grant

  • Filed under Featured

  • May 7, 2021

  • May 7, 2021

Lat week, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced $635,089 in grants for 28 school districts to help them establish or expand local fabrication laboratory (“fab lab”) facilities. Prescott Schools Superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza says that Prescott was one of the Districts selected for the grant.

Click here for audio

   
Spicuzza thanked the Administrative team, first-year CTE teacher Kyle Schmidt, and Brian Koenig for pulling together the grant submission on behalf of the District.

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/05/psd-receives-grant/

Leave a Reply