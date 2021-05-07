PSD Receives Grant

Lat week, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced $635,089 in grants for 28 school districts to help them establish or expand local fabrication laboratory (“fab lab”) facilities. Prescott Schools Superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza says that Prescott was one of the Districts selected for the grant.
Spicuzza thanked the Administrative team, first-year CTE teacher Kyle Schmidt, and Brian Koenig for pulling together the grant submission on behalf of the District.