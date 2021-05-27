Raiders Finish 11-9, Playoffs Monday

The Hastings Raiders Baseball Team ended their 2021 Regular Season on Wednesday, at 11-9 overall, following a well-played, back-and-forth, 3-2 loss to Section 3AAAA and Highway 61 Rival Park, as playoffs are up next, Memorial Day Monday! Head Coach Taylor Pagel joined KDWA Sports on Thursday to look back at the awesome game, and crowd from Wednesday, and what it will take to continue playing great baseball, as playoffs open. Stay tuned to KDWA Sports throughout the rest of the week, in through the weekend, for more on the Raiders first round opponent, and more, for Monday!