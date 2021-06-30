Afton Parade Canceled

The City of Afton has announced that the City’s Fourth of July Parade has been canceled for 2021. According to information published by the City, the Afton Parade Committee does planning and fundraising for the event in January, and there was too much uncertainty about the pandemic during that time. Parade organizers are now looking forward to 2022. According to Mayor Bill Palmquist, the non-profit organization that puts on the parade has to raise over $10,000 a year to hold the event. Because of COVID concerns, none of the many necessary logistics from the county, the sheriff, transportation, and everything else that goes into it was secured. For questions, visit the City website, or the Afton 4th of July Parade website.