The Cannon Falls Police Department has reported a standoff on Monday morning between the Police and a suspect in a domestic disturbance call. According to a media release, at 5:09 AM on June 14th, a Cannon Falls Police Officer responded to a reported 2nd Degree Assault with the suspect still at the reporting location. When the Officer arrived and approached the suspect, the suspect fled on foot. The suspect entered a multi-family building and entered what was later to be determined was his residence. A perimeter was established and the responding officer was able to confirm that the suspect was in the residence. The officer was able to make contact by phone, but the suspect refused to come out and stopped answering the phone. With the suspect refusing to communicate, it was determined that additional resources would be needed. Additional Cannon Falls Officers as well as the Goodhue County Emergency Response Team and Negotiators were called in. At approximately 10:25 AM., a search warrant was executed in an attempt to make direct communication. The suspect did establish direct communication with members of the Emergency Response Team but would not comply with commands. Less lethal options were deployed and the suspect was arrested without significant injuries.
CF Standoff Results In Arrest
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/06/cf-standoff-results-in-arrest/