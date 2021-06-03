Already craving fresh, delicious apples from your local orchard? Though apple season is still quite a few months away, you can get a head start on your purchases for the fall with an apple sponsorship at Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center. Apple sponsorships guarantee you 40 pounds of premium-grade apples in a variety of your choice and include a tax-deductible donation to CNC. Apples are packaged in 5 lb. bags and can be picked up all at once, or over the course of the season. The deadline to sign-up is August 31. For more information on this program and the types of apples offered, please visit CarpenterNatureCenter.org, or email Erika Jensen at Erika@CarpenterNatureCenter.org, or by phone at 651-437-4359.
CNC Apple Sponsorship Program
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/06/cnc-apple-sponsorship-program/