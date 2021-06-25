Dakota County Sends 4 To Olympics

Rosemount resident and athlete Payton Otterdahl has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, and he will not be the only Dakota County athlete to attend the games as a participant. In a post on social media, County Commissioner Joe Atkins has reported that there are now actually more Olympians from Dakota County than any other Minnesota county. Atkins commented that Dakota County has more Olympic qualifiers than the entire state of Iowa. Joining Otterdahl will be Lakeville’s Regan Smith in swimming, Apple Valley’s Gable Steveson in wrestling, Farmington’s Patrick Sunderman in rifle shooting, and if South St. Paul High School’s Sunisa Lee qualifies in gymnastics, half of Minnesota’s 10 Olympians will have Dakota County connections.