KDWA Hires News Reporter

  • June 16, 2021

KDWA is proud to announce the addition of 2007 Hastings High School graduate Ashley Alitz to the KDWA News Team. Ashley returns to the Hastings area after spending just over two years in California as a quality manager in the food industry.

She holds a B.S. in Nutrition and Dietetics from the U of M, and lives in Hastings with her husband Adam, and their two Savannah cats, Brutus BooRadley. Ashley will start out by handling Community Events for the KDWA listening area. Community Event listings can be sent to News@KDWA.com.

(Ashley Alitz Photo: KDWA)

