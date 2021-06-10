Lawn Watering Restrictions

are running at a high capacity. The City of Hastings reminds residents to follow the odd/even water rules and water only on the days that ordinance allows. Public Works Director Nick Egger.
City Ordinance dictates that residents with addresses ending in odd numbers water on odd dates and the same for those with even-numbered addresses watering on even dates. If you have in ground sprinklers set to a schedule, please set them in accordance with your address and the odd/even watering rules. Find more information on the City Website at HastingsMN.gov.