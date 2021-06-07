Miss Hastings Update

The Miss Hastings Scholarship has announced that fundraising for the 2021 scholarship is on track to match awards for 2019. According to Executive Director Janelle Behny, in 2019, Miss Hastings 2020 received a $1,000 scholarship, and awards of $300 and $100 were presented to the first and second runners up, respectively. There are still candidate openings for this year’s event, and an information session for potential candidates will be held on Wednesday, July 9th, via Zoom at 6:30 PM, Visit MissHastings.org for complete details, and registration forms.