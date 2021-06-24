Pierce County Vaccination Update

In collaboration with partners, Pierce County Public Health (PCPH) has completed 100 mass vaccination clinics. These clinics provided over 14,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 8,000 recipients. PCPH started mass vaccine clinics on December 31, 2020 to provide early vaccines to healthcare workers, police, fire and EMS, but quickly expanded as the supply for vaccines increased and the eligibility broadened. Mass clinics were held at the Pierce County Fairgrounds and a combination of businesses, schools, and churches. As of June 16th, 40% of Pierce County residents have completed their vaccine series. Although there is decreased demand for mass clinics, more individuals in Pierce County need to be vaccinated to protect communities from a resurgence of COVID-19. PCPH will continue to offer vaccines to all eligible populations by appointment at the Public Health Office in Ellsworth.