Refinery Amendment Dropped

In a meeting of the Senate Finance Committee on Monday, Senate Republicans stripped language from the omnibus jobs bill requiring petroleum refineries to employ only skilled and highly trained workers. The removal of the provision comes despite the overwhelming bipartisan support of the amendment on the floor, which was adopted last Friday on a vote of 50 to 17. Senator Karla Bigham commented that the move catered to special interests at the expense of the will of the people and the bipartisan support shown in the Friday vote.