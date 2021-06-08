The Rosemount Police Department reports the addition of a new Community Service Officer, Ashley Rosel to the Force. According to a post on social media, Ashley grew up in Rosemount and attended Rosemount High School, and attended Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College where she graduated in 2019 with her associates in law enforcement and criminal justice degrees. Ashley enjoys candle making, macrame and spending time with her family, dogs and boyfriend. Ashley lived in Duluth for 3 years while completing her schooling and enjoyed exploring what the Northland had to offer, before returning to Rosemount to accept the CSO position.
RPD Hires New CSO
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/06/rpd-hires-new-cso/