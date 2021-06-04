Week In Review: Raiders Still Kicking!

What a way to round out the week, as the Hastings Raiders Softball Team kept their season alive, knocking off the #7 Eagan Wildcats, 6-4, in the Consolation Bracket Semifinals, at the HHS Softball Field, on a 95 degree, sunny Friday! The recap with our own Nick Tuckner kicks off our “Week In Review”, as many Hastings Raider Sports are in playoffs, nearing postseason, or even done for the year. Prescott Sports will open their respective postseason playoffs over the next two weeks. The Raiders will now play the Park-Eastview winner on Monday, in Richfield, at 5:00pm.