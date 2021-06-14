Weekend Townball Recap

  • Filed under Featured

  • June 14, 2021

  • June 14, 2021

It was another big weekend of Baseball for many, if not all, of our local Tri-County Area Amateur Baseball Teams, and KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has your weekend recap of action from Miesville, Hampton, Cannon Falls, Hastings, Prescott, and Cottage Grove!

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/06/weekend-townball-recap/

Leave a Reply