Dakota County Warrant Resolution Day

Dakota County has announced a virtual Warrant Resolution Day in Dakota County. Commissioner Mike Slavik explained why the program was started.
If you’ve got a low-level Dakota County warrant that needs resolving, there is now an opportunity for individuals who meet the specific warrant criteria to appear safely via Zoom and work with the Minnesota Judicial Branch First Judicial District and key partners to address active warrants and take actions to resolve or move forward with their underlying court case. Virtual Warrant Resolution Day runs from 9 AM to 4 PM on August 20. Get more information at DakotaCounty.us.