Doxing Bill Goes To Governor

The Minnesota Senate passed the compromise Public Safety and Judiciary bill early Wednesday morning. The bipartisan bill included funding for the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Corrections, the Department of Human Rights, and the judicial branch, as well as criminal justice and police accountability reforms. The bill also included legislation, chief authored by Senator Karla Bigham, that would make doxing a member of law enforcement a misdemeanor.
The Public Safety and Judiciary Bill now moves to the Governor’s desk.