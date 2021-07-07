Egger Announces Resignation

On Tuesday evening, the Hastings City Council moved to accept the resignation of City Public Works Director Nick Egger. Egger submitted his resignation after 19 years with the City of Hastings to accept a similar position with the City of Rosemount. According to information provided to the Council, the process for filling the Public Works Director position has started with reviewing and updating the job description. The intent is to advertise it promptly. As has been the City’s practice, this is a rigorous vetting process and will include several rounds of interviews as well as reference and background checks, so it will be several months before a new hire is finalized. Egger’s last scheduled day with the City will be Tuesday, August 3rd.