Fire At Perkins

  • July 19, 2021

The Hastings Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire at Perkins Restaurant over the weekend, and Fire Chief John Townsend has the details of the fire.

Click here for audio

   
The fire is not being treated as arson.
   
(Perkins fire damage. KDWA photo)

