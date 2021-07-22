UWH To Hold Overdose Awareness Day

United Way of Hastings continues to sound the alarm for Fentanyl poisoning issues in the Hastings area. According to a recent information release by UWH, Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid similar to morphine, but 50 to 100 times more potent. It is a prescription drug that is also made and used illegally. Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are now the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths in the United States. According to the CDC, in 2020, the United States recorded a staggering 90,000 overdose deaths.That’s a 30% increase from 2019 and the highest on record. A substantial number of them involved fentanyl. In an effort to increase awareness of this tragedy, August 31st has been designated International Overdose Awareness Day. United Way of Hastings is joining with the City of Hastings and community members to recognize this day in our community. Learn more at UnitedWayOfHastings.org.