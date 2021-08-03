Council Approves Bond Sale

  • August 3, 2021

The Hastings City Council heard a report from Northland Securities regarding a bond sale held Monday morning to fund 2021 street repairs. Tammy Omdahl provided the report.

The Council unanimously approved the sale.

