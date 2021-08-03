The Hastings City Council heard a report from Northland Securities regarding a bond sale held Monday morning to fund 2021 street repairs. Tammy Omdahl provided the report.
The Council unanimously approved the sale.
The Hastings City Council heard a report from Northland Securities regarding a bond sale held Monday morning to fund 2021 street repairs. Tammy Omdahl provided the report.
The Council unanimously approved the sale.
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/08/council-approves-bond-sale/