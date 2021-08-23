DCSO Escorts Cyclists

On Monday morning deputies with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office escorted a group of Project Hero bicyclists through Dakota County and they took a break to refuel and visit with the DCSO in Hastings. Project Hero is a nation-wide organization, raising awareness of the PTSD mental health crisis and making a difference in the lives of thousands of Veterans and First Responders. Project Hero has built more than 200 adaptive bikes for injured veterans, and donated 2,500 bikes to veterans. Their cycling-based programs aim to improve overall wellness for participants. According to a DCSO post on social media, the group began their nearly 500-mile Great Lakes Challenge at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan and are making their way through Dakota, Goodhue, and Wabasha Counties. According to the Project Hero website, the challenge ends in Barrington IL, on August 28.
(Photo Source: DCSO)