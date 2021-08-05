Hastings Area Historical Society Meeting Preview

  • August 5, 2021

The Hastings Area Historical Society will meet on Tuesday, August 10th that will include an Open House. Heidi Langenfeld has the details.

Learn more about the Hastings Area Historical Society on their Facebook Page.

