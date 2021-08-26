ISD 200 Makes Decision About Masks

At a regular meeting of the ISD 200 School Board on Wednesday evening, District Superintendent Dr. Robert McDowell planned to report to the Board regarding the use of masks as the new school year starts. The meeting began with 7 speakers from the public offering impassioned speeches both for and against mask usage while on school property. As the item came up in the regular meeting, Superintendent McDowell made his recommendation.(SB Masks) After extended deliberation, the Board voted to start the 2021-2022 school year with masks required for children ages 2 years through 8th grade. Masks are recommended for high school age students in grades 9-12. The most current information is available on the District website.