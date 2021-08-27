Prescott Legion Chicken Dinner For September

Prescott American Legion Post 61 will again be offering Fried Chicken dinner drive through service at Legion Hall, 710 Pearl St, in Prescott on September 4th. According to Dinner Coordinator Jerry Klasen, last month’s drive through fry was extremely popular, and staff issued an apology for long lines and wait times experienced by the guests. The August dinner was the first drive through event, and organizers now state they have the system figured out and assure everyone wait times will be minimal. Drive-through dinners will include a 4 piece Half Chicken meal with dressing, mashed potatoes & gravy, baked beans, Cole Slaw and a roll, all for $12. Drive through diners are instructed to enter the Legion driveway from the south on St. Croix Street and exit on the north. Meals will be boxed and handed to you. Signs will be displayed for directions. Klasen stated that the Legion had hoped for an in-house dinner service for this month, but due to COVID ramping up, they were advised drive through would be best, considering that a self-serve line, close quarters and not having proper ventilation yet in the basement of the building. Last month’s dinner served a total of 350 pounds of chicken.