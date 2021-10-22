Company Pitches Sport Complex

Select One Properties, LLC has expressed an interest in purchasing a parcel of land in Oak Grove Township for the purpose of building a sporting complex. According to a letter of intent submitted to the City of Prescott, Select One desires to purchase 15 acres near the intersection of 620th Avenue and 1170th Street, in Oak Grove Township. The 15-acre plot is a portion of a 55-acre plot owned by the City Prescott. Select One Properties states that they are still in the planning phase for the facility, and understand they will need approvals from Oak Grove Township and Pierce County before a purchase agreement can be signed. The Letter of Intent indicates that the City of Prescott would need to conduct a value appraisal of the land before setting a purchase price. The City Council is scheduled to deliberate the letter at a meeting on Monday, October 25th.