Minnesota Agricultural Education Leadership Council Grants

The Minnesota Agricultural Education Leadership Council (MAELC) has issued a press release per which they are now accepting grant applications for the improvement of agricultural education across Minnesota. Funds will be awarded in two competitive grant areas – Strategic Initiatives and Common Fund. Over $250,000 is available between these competitive grant programs, awarded over two rounds. All grant applications must be completed online at www.mn.gov/maelc/grants.html before midnight on November 15th, 2021. A second round of grants will be due April 15th, 2022. Common Fund grants are awarded to applications having a statewide impact and are designed to meet specific goals related to the 2025 Minnesota Agriculture, Food and Natural Resource (AFNR) Education Blueprint. New and innovative ideas are encouraged to support increasing quality of instruction, increasing the numbers and types of students reached by programs, and projects that improve the understanding of AFNR education. Strategic Initiative grants are based on the strategies outlined in the AFNR Blueprint and focus on promoting access to AFNR education, improving current programs, and providing teacher professional development. These grants support programming at the primary, secondary, and post-secondary levels in Minnesota. Grant applications can be obtained online at www.mn.gov/maelc/grants.html .