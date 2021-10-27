Minnesota DNR Deer Hunting Resources

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MNDNR) wants to share the following message with hunters, per their statement issued October 27th. With just over a week to go before the start of the firearms deer hunting season, the MNDNR is encouraging hunters to Make a Plan for a successful deer hunt. Regional wildlife manager David Trauba says this year’s drought may have brought some changes to wetlands and sloughs. Many of our river bottoms have been able to recover the past few years from consecutive flood events, and that’s created excellent deer habitat in our river corridors that’s worth checking out. Scouting your hunting site ahead of time will be key to finding deer. The MNDNR has a variety of information for novice and experienced hunters. The MNDNR website has a Learn to Hunt video series. It also has interactive deer permit area maps. Mobile-friendly web pages and maps can also help you navigate to a successful season. More information. 500 thousand people take part in the Minnesota tradition, which opens on November 6th.