Motor Vehicle and Bike Crash Arrest

Details related to a motor vehicle and bicycle crash that happened last, have been shared via a press release from the Dakota County Judicial Center. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced that a 26 year old man of Minneapolis, was arrested on October 25th after the vehicle he was driving on County Road 42 in Rosemount struck and killed a 73-year-old male bicyclist. Has been released pending further investigation, which includes, amongst other things, the crash reconstruction from the Minnesota State Patrol. The case will be reviewed for potential charges after receipt by the Dakota County Attorney’s Office of the further investigation.