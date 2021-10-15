Thursday Final: Hastings 38, Jefferson 7.

The Hastings Raiders Football Team may have very well played their best game this season out of their seven thus far, scoring 38 unanswered points after Bloomington Jefferson scored quickly in the first half, to jump to 5-2 overall, with a convincing 38-7 win at Bloomington Stadium. KDWA’s Dick Cragg has the recap of the huge win, that likely solidified a #2 seed, bye, and home playoff game coming up. Also, one more regular season game coming up next Wednesday at home against none other than Cretin Derham Hall!