VFW Post 1210 Holds Award Dinner

VFW Post 1210 and Auxiliary held its first post COVID Membership and Awards Dinner on Monday October 11th, at the 2nd Street Depot Bar & Grill in Hastings. According to a post on social media, veterans from Korean War, Viet Nam War and the Persian Gulf Wars were in attendance. Korean War Veteran Jim Kuhn was recognized for his 40 years of service as the Post Quartermaster. Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender was on hand to provide a City Proclamation in his honor. Jim has been a member of VFW Post 1210 for 68 years. In addition to serving as the Post’s Quartermaster, Jim also served as the Post Commander and the Captain of the Rifle Squad. Additionally, Mark Gelhar and Robin Horkey were recognized as the Post and Auxiliary volunteers of the year for long term dedicated commitment to volunteerism which benefited the community, state and nation.
(Jim Kuhn and Mayor Mary Fasbender. Photo Credit: Len Gudmunson)