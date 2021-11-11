Baukol Recommended For Committee

The Hastings City Council is asked to appoint Victoria Baukol to fill the remainder of a two-year term on the Public Safety Advisory Commission previously held by Steve Holmes. Baukol participated in an oral interview before a panel consisting of PSAC Chair Dolores Pemble, City Administrator Dan Wietecha, and Police Chief Bryan Schafer. At the conclusion of the interview, the panel unanimously recommended Baukol. Vicky will serve the balance of a 2-year term previously held by Steve Holmes that will end on December 31st, 2021, and the Commission anticipates re-appointing her at the end of the year for another term. The appointment request has been placed on the Consent Agenda for the November 15th City Council meeting.