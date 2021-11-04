Heroes League Wall Dedication

The Hastings community is welcome to a sneak-peek of the new United Heroes League’s Heroes Monument during a ribbon cutting and dedication on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at noon in Hastings. United Heroes League President and Founder Shane Hudella said the monument will honor and celebrate the men and women who have served our country. The Heroes Monument has three walls, 60 feet long and 6 feet high, in the shape of the United Heroes League logo, a shield. The legs of the shield represent the military, sports and family. Bricks in the walls present an opportunity to honor and commemorate a service member. The north wall of the monument is reserved exclusively for the first 2,160 service members. Each brick is the same size and color to denote the importance of each member’s sacrifice, regardless of branch or rank. When all bricks are purchased, this monument will commemorate over 4,300 heroic service members. The ribbon cutting and dedication are scheduled for Veterans Day, at 15211 Ravenna Trail in Hastings. The program will begin at noon with a flyover.
(United Heroes League’ s Heroes Monument. Source: SnowGlobe Public Relations)