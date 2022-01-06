Armed Robbery Reported

An armed robbery was reported in Hastings on Wednesday evening in the 7 PM hour in the 1000 block of Vermillion Street. According to sources, a suspect stole cash from the register and displayed a gun. The suspect is described as a black male, around 6 feet tall, with a slender build, dark jacket, light hoodie, black mask, and armed with a smaller handgun. The suspect is believed to have fled on foot to the southeast. Officers set up a perimeter in the area and were tracking with K9. Officers ended their tracking and perimeter shortly after 9:30 PM, with the suspect not being found. KDWA has reached out to the HPD for updates. Stay tuned as this story develops.