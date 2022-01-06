Armed Robbery Reported

  • Filed under Featured

  • January 6, 2022

  • January 6, 2022

An armed robbery was reported in Hastings on Wednesday evening in the 7 PM hour in the 1000 block of Vermillion Street. According to sources, a suspect stole cash from the register and displayed a gun. The suspect is described as a black male, around 6 feet tall, with a slender build, dark jacket, light hoodie, black mask, and armed with a smaller handgun. The suspect is believed to have fled on foot to the southeast. Officers set up a perimeter in the area and were tracking with K9. Officers ended their tracking and perimeter shortly after 9:30 PM, with the suspect not being found. KDWA has reached out to the HPD for updates. Stay tuned as this story develops.

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/01/armed-robbery-reported/

Leave a Reply