Landscaping For Clean Water Program Returns

The Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), a local government unit, and a resource for those interested in improving habitat, soil health and water quality, announces a new round of the Landscaping for Clean Water program, which includes free educational classes, a garden design course, garden maintenance workshops, and grants for homeowners that install a raingarden, native garden, or native shoreline planting. The goal of the Landscaping for Clean Water program is to teach residents how to beautify their yard while also protecting local water quality and providing habitat for pollinators. The Landscaping for Clean Water program moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2022 the program will continue to be provided virtually. For Design Course participants, access to online project design tools and one-on-one Zoom appointments with SWCD staff will be provided to assist with project planning. Registration is now open for the 2022 Landscaping for Clean Water program with classes beginning the week of March 7th. The public can learn more and register online at the Dakota SWCD website.