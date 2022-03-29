Sheridan Court Date Set

34-year-old Hastings resident Lindsey Sheridan, who was accused in February of 2020 for embezzling approximately $10,000 from several customers of Hastings Premier Bank will be making an appearance in court for the charges on April 6th. According to a criminal complaint, in December of 2019, a customer noticed fraudulent activity on her bank statement, and alerted a senior bank executive, who then told Hastings police officers. When management looked at other cash transactions they found similar transactions that were made without the signatures of customers. Hastings police say they have looked at video surveillance from the bank and found video of Sheridan taking the money. In all, the bank says at least three customers had their money stolen in a total of 11 unauthorized cash withdrawals, between July 2019 and December 2019.