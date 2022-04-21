The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was recovered from the Mississippi River in Denmark Township early Wednesday evening. Just after 5 PM, BNSF Railway alerted authorities to a body along the shore near 120th Street South. Washington County deputies and the Washington County Water Recovery Team responded to the area and located the body of an adult male just north of Lock and Dam #2. The identity of the deceased, along with any additional information, will be released by the medical examiner pending investigation and notification to next of kin.
Body Found Near Lock And Dam 2
