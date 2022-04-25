Bremer Awarded Outstanding Township Leader of the Year

Dakota Electric Association recently awarded Janet Bremer, Nininger Township treasurer, the 2021 Outstanding Township Leader of the Year award. Each year, Dakota Electric seeks to recognize outstanding leadership with the award, and Dakota Electric director Stacy Miller attended the Dakota County Township Officers’ Association meeting to present the award to Bremer. “I was shocked and humbled,” Bremer said. Bremer has been the Nininger Township treasurer for six years. Prior to that, she served as the deputy clerk. Bremer and her family have farmed in Nininger Township for years, and she also coordinates the Minnesota Dairy Princess program. She helps to make sure Hastings Family Services has dairy donations coming in for the community store, and she has served more than 20 years as an election judge. Bremer stepped up to help in a significant way after the unexpected death of the Township Clerk in 2019. She handled both her duties and the clerk’s and also organized township records contained in many filing cabinets going back to the 1970s. “We are very pleased to honor an individual who has provided such dedicated service to their township,” Miller said as she presented the award. Bremer was awarded $250 to be donated to a charity of her choice. She selected Hastings Family Services to receive the money. “People who serve the local townships are very dedicated to their communities,” Peggy Johnson, Dakota Electric’s community relations director, said. “As a member-owned cooperative, Dakota Electric is pleased to help recognize people like Janet who do outstanding work.”