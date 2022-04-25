On April 25, the City of Farmington shared that the Farmington Police Department is pleased to announce it is partnering with local business Impact Auto to participate in the Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Project through the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau. This project provides participating agencies with a limited supply of labeling kits to permanently mark catalytic converters with a unique number that can be traced to a specific owner. The kits will increase the chance of a successful prosecution if someone is caught with a marked converter. They will only be available to owners of vehicles that are most commonly targeted for catalytic converter theft. The kits are free and will be available starting Monday, April 25. Due to the limited number of available kits, the department wants to maximize the effectiveness of the pilot project by ensuring kits are properly and professionally applied. Impact Auto has agreed to apply the labels on qualifying vehicles at no charge to the owner. Vehicle owners should be aware that installation requires the converter be clean, dry and cool to the touch when the label is applied. As a result, Impact Auto may need the vehicle for half a day or longer. Impact Auto will not give the kits to vehicle owners to apply on their own. If vehicle owners patronize a different auto repair facility, their mechanic can contact Impact Auto to obtain a kit. A list of the most commonly stolen catalytic converters can be found on the KDWA news page. If you own one of the above makes/models of vehicle and would like to have a label applied, please contact Impact Auto directly to schedule an appointment at 651-463-2281.
Most commonly stolen catalytic converters: Chevrolet Express, Honda Element, Mitsubishi Eclipse, Ford Econoline, Honda Odyssey, Mitsubishi Lancer, Ford F250, Hyundai Santa Fe, Mitsubishi Outlander, Honda Accord, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Prius, Honda CRV, Kia Sportage and Toyota Tundra.
Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Project
