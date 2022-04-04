Shortly after 7 AM on March 31st, two Dakota County Deputies working in the same squad were assisting the Minnesota State Patrol with a single vehicle rollover in the area of southbound Highway 52 and 222nd Street East in Hampton Township. While sitting on the shoulder of the road with their rear emergency lights activated, they were struck by a medium sized box truck that had lost control on the icy roadway. Fortunately, the Deputies were wearing seatbelts when they were struck. One of the Deputies was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated and been released. The driver of the box truck was not injured. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, on behalf of the Law Enforcement Community, would like to remind drivers that when you seen emergency lights on a Police, Fire, Ambulance, Construction, or Tow vehicle to slow down and move over. When road conditions are poor please drive with caution and due care.
DCSO Vehicle Struck
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/04/dcso-vehicle-struck/