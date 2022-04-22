Hastings Makers Alley Returns

The City of Hastings announces that the Maker’s Alley Market will return on Thursdays for the Summer of 2022, starting on June 9th. According to the City website, dates are June 9 and 16, July 21 and 28, and all four Thursdays in August. The market will be open 4 to 8 PM, and organizers anticipate products for sale to include books, freeze dried candy and snacks, craft beer samples, fresh florals and decor, fresh produce, novelties, home decor, soy wax candles, custom jewelry, and fabric goods, among other items. The Alleyway Market will take place in the alley between 2nd Street and Levee Park. Vendors will be located in the alley between Ramsey Street and Sibley Street. The alley will be closed to vehicular access from 2:00pm to 10:00pm. Businesses and residents needing their vehicle during that time will need to relocate that vehicle to a public parking space. To learn more, visit the City of Hastings website.