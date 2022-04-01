Historic Hastings Car Show Prepping for 2022

Nothing says “Summer” in Hastings like the Historic Hastings Car Show, and preparations are underway for the show to return for 2022. The Hastings City Council is asked to designate the Historic Hastings Car Shows as Special Events for the summer. The Downtown Business Association (DBA) is planning for shows on the 3rd Sunday of each month: May 15, June 19, July 17, August 21 and September 18 from 11 AM to 4PM. A resolution to designate the shows as special events was placed on the Consent Agenda for the April 4th meeting of the City Council.