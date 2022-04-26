Markuson Declares Candidacy

Local Veterans advocate Dean Markuson announced on April 24th that he will be seeking a seat on the Hastings City Council. In a press release, Markuson stated that the City governance needs proven and tested professional leadership skills, which he says he acquired in twenty years in the armed services, and as Chief Executive Officer of Hastings Foss and Swanson, and the People’s Bridge Cultural and Family Care/Life Center. In a statement, Markuson stated, “If there is a time to give a political outsider a shot at one of Minnesota’s seats in the community, this is the time to change American and community history.”