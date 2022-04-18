Prescott City Council Organizational Meeting Scheduled

The City of Prescott will hold an organizational meeting at 7 PM on Tuesday, April 19th at City Hall. Agenda items include Appointment the City Engineer, the Official Public Newspaper, the Public Depository, City Attorney, Council Committees, and election of Council President. The Council will also consider for Commission and Boards, Jameson Feltes for the Cable Commission, Neil Riley for the Police Commission, Jerry Klausen for the Zoning Board of Appeals, and David Hovel for the Plan Commission. Board of Review Appointment Blocks will also be verified, with Open book on July 19th, from 2 to 4 PM, and Board of Review on August 4th, from 4 to 6 PM. The meeting is open to the public.