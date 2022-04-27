“Run For Roses” Coming Up

Local non-profit horse rescue This Old Horse is holding their annual Run for the Roses fundraiser virtually again this year and organization founder Nancy Turner shares details about the organization as they celebrate their 10th year. She commented on the original vision of the organization.

The main fundraising effort for This Old Horse is the annual Run For The Roses, held this year on Saturday, May 7th. Turner provides some details.

Learn more and register to support This Old Horse at RunForRoses.org.

